July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Georgiou wins Cyprus’ only medal at European Games

By Staff Reporter
Marios Georgiou of Cyprus in action during the Men's Parallel Bars gymnastics final competition at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Belarus

“Something out of a movie!” tweeted the Cyprus Olympic Committee when Cypriot artistic gymnast Marios Georgiou won the only medal for Cyprus at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus over the weekend.

According to a Tweet shared by the Cyprus Olympic Committee, “Marios was severely injured and rushed to the hospital on Saturday, with his participation in the Sunday final looking doubtful.

“Against all odds, Marios was able overcome his injury, participate in the final, and ultimately win the silver medal”.

Georgiou also participated in the pommel horse final, finishing fifth.

Georgiou’s impressive record shows the hard work and dedication that he possesses. In 2016, he qualified as the lone gymnast on the Cypriot team for the Summer Olympics held in Rio De Janeiro.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games meanwhile, he won the Gold Medal in parallel bars and a bronze in the artistic individual all-around.

In an interview for the Minsk European Games, Georgiou said, “Every time, in every competition, I get nervous. So I need to find a way to calm down and try to overcome the nerves”.

