July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Il Divo in Cyprus for the first time

By Eleni Philippou00

Cypriot audiences are in for an unforgettable musical experience as the world’s number one pop opera group Il Divo arrives for two performances on the island. The shows will take place on July 17 and 18 at the Limassol Municipal Garden Theatre.

Marking the first time the famous opera band descends on Cyprus shores, they will be performing as part of their Timeless world tour. The tour, which is one of the most popular in the world, has been named after Il Divo’s decision to pay musical tribute to some of their biggest hits throughout time, some of which are formally part of other music genres.

The group is the incredible success story of four people from different nationalities and backgrounds who decided to prove to the world that music could transcend borders and definitions. As such, the multi-national vocal quartet has become one of the bestselling classical music bands in the world.

Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, Carlos Marin and David Miller met in 2003; the culmination of an exhaustive search by music producer Simon Cowell to find four distinctively gifted singers that could create musical magic together. In the years that followed Il Divo has continued to grow as artists and performers, with millions of fans around the world joining them on the journey.

Since the beginning of their career in 2004, Il Divo have sold an impressive 30 million albums worldwide and collected 160 gold and platinum awards in over 33 countries, delivering hit songs.

As proof of their undisputed success, they even entered the book of Guinness World Records in 2006, becoming the most commercially praised, classical-crossover band in music history.

 

Il Divo in Cyprus

Live performance by internationally-known pop opera quartet. July 17-18. Municipal Garden Theatre, Limassol. Tickets start from €50. www.tickethour.com.cy

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign