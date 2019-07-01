July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Jazz continues in the garden in Paphos

By Eleni Philippou00

The Summer Music Jazz Series continues in July in the garden of the Cultural Centre Technopolis 20 in Paphos.

The July programme starts with Latin-Jazz World Music with Macumba on Thursday. An explosive cocktail of Brazilian funk, samba, rumba and guaguanco afro-Cuban will be played, blended through a modern post-jazz aesthetic. The famous band will present its first album entitled Como Jugando, an explosive repertoire which includes original songs.

On July 14, Andreas Rodosthenous will present music from his new album Complexity which he has been working on for the past four years. Then on July 21, pianist Marios Toumbas and his quartet will perform romantic jazz songs from the Great American Songbook by Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and others.

Jazz sounds will continue until late July, as the Power of Jazz Piano Trio made up of pianist Loukas Louka, double bassist Omiros Andreou and drummer Philipp Psillides will present music from Bill Evans to Oscar Peterson.

 

Summer Music Jazz Series

Live jazz performances from local music ensembles. July. Technopolis 20, Paphos. Tel: 7000-2420

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign