July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca bus drivers declare indefinite strike

By Annette Chrysostomou
File photo: Buses from the Zenon bus company

Larnaca bus drivers will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday as their wages for June have not yet been paid, it was announced on Monday.

In a written statement, the unions representing workers at the Zenon bus company said they have been informed that even if the salaries were paid, they would be slashed by 50 per cent.

“According to the law, every employer is obliged to pay the salary of the employees in whole and not just part of the salary. At the same time, the company withholds various employees’ funds with the last payments made in February,” the statement said.

It said that employees “have shown tremendous patience and understanding” over the problems with the company’s fleet including multiple mechanical problems.

“The non-payment of their salary for June is the last straw and therefore the workers will go on an indefinite strike from tomorrow.”

The island’s four public transport companies, Larnaca’s Zenon, Nicosia’s Osel, Limassol’s Emel, and Paphos bus company Osypa have been staging strikes on and off since late last year over non-payment of wages on time, and their demands to have benefits that were cut during the 2013 financial crisis restored.

The unions have repeatedly said they are not being paid as a result of financial disagreements between their employers and the government and workers should not be used to resolve the disputes.

They also called on the transport and labour ministry to attempt to resolve the problems once and for all.

