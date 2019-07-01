July 1, 2019

Man dies after bulldozer accident

A 73-year-old man died in Nicosia hospital on Monday after sustaining a fractured skull during a traffic accident earlier in the day.

The victim was named as Michail Savva from Limassol.

Around 6.30am, Savva was driving on the Limassol-Platres road near Monagri when he crashed into the back of a bulldozer driven by a 47-year-old man.

He had to be freed from his vehicle by the fire services and was initially taken to Limassol hospital but then transferred to Nicosia where he died at around 11am.

He had suffered multiple skull fractures and internal bleeding of the brain.

Police are investigating the causes of the accident.

