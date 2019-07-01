July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New recruits start reporting to army training camps

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

New army recruits started to check into basic training camps in Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos on Monday.

According to the Paphos camp commander Kyriakos Kyriakou while no significant problems arose on Monday, he noted that out of the 450 new recruits that were scheduled to arrive on Monday just 180 had done so by noon.

The last day to report is Friday and while conscripts are given a day to arrive they are not punished if they turn up on a different one.

Upon arrival, conscripts are given the option to state which specialty they prefer during their 14-month service and if they wish to take the exams to become officers.

The conscripts will undergo basic training for about three weeks and will be sworn in on July 31 and after a 48-hour leave will be sent to their units.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign