July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioners say they shouldn’t pay private health insurance for foreign workers

By Staff Reporter00
Senior citizens say their domestic helpers are now covered by Gesy

Pensioners who pay separate health insurance for their foreign workers despite them being covered through Gesy, is unfair and needs to be changed, the pensioners committee branch of Sek union said on Monday.

The union stipulates that under current legislation, domestic workers and employees from third world countries need to be insured by their employer.

Nonetheless, since June 1, 2019 when Gesy came into effect, all legally employed persons are covered through the national health scheme.

This therefore makes the insurance that employers must take for them redundant and adds greater financial burdens on those that hire them.

“At a time where we need to raise the standard of living of our pensioners, it is unacceptable that they are imposed with double the financial burdens for providing healthcare to the domestic workers that look after them,” Sek said in a statement.

The union recommended all private health insurance charges should be drastically reduced until May 31, 2020 which is when the second phase of Gesy comes into force and should cover only inpatient care as well as the services which are not included in the current first phase of the health scheme.

Once the second phase is implemented on June 1, 2020, then the requirement for private insurance for domestic workers and foreign nationals from third world countries should be scrapped in its entirely as they will be completely covered through Gesy.

According to the statement, the matter was taken up by the Health Insurance Organisation which submitted recommendations to the government to regulate the matter as soon as possible.

 

