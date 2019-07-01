July 1, 2019

Push for mobile telephony across the divide in final stages

Work to link the divided island’s mobile telephony networks has been completed and all that is left is for companies to sign separate agreements with Comfone, a Switzerland-based international telecommunications company that provides mobile roaming, inter-carrier, and hub-based services to telecom operators worldwide, it was announced on Monday.

A statement from the office of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said that a meeting took place where participants were informed that all necessary consultations have been completed.

All that is left is for companies to enter into individual agreements with Comfone. The system will be tested before it goes fully online.

Linking of mobile telephony networks between the south and the north is part of a series of confidence-building measures agreed in 2015.

The endeavour had hit legal snags and in February the leaders of the two communities agreed that mobile phone interoperability would be best achieved through separate agreements of operators on both sides with a hub based in Europe, to facilitate greater interaction between the two communities.

