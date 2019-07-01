July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Summer of events to look forward to at Faneromen19 Festival

By Eleni Philippou071

The summer long Faneromen19 Festival has plenty more events to follow its opening last week with a whole range of musical evenings, cinema screenings and interdisciplinary performances coming up every Thursday until the end of September.

This Thursday will present an evening of chamber music as young members of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Luka Kusztrich, Lara Kusztrich, Clara Schwaiger and Benedikt Sinko join Cypriot pianist Nicolas Constantinou to play compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven, Ernst Krenek, Hugo Wolf and Franz Schubert.

Cinema nights will take over for the two weeks that will follow in cooperation with the Friends of Cinema Society with screenings of popular films Sing the first to be shown about an amusing song contest in a city of humanlike animals.

Next, on July 18, Rowan Atkinson will appear on the screen in his 2018 Johnny English Strikes Again comedy about a secret agent hilariously trying to solve a mystery. Movie nights at the festival have proved popular in previous years but if all the seats are taken you can sit on the ground.

For the rest of the events head to boccf.org/events

 

Faneromen19 Arts Festival

Summer festival with art performances from local and foreign artists of dance, theatre, music and film. Until late September. Every Thursday. 9pm. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Free

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign