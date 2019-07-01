Do you dream of becoming an undergraduate or postgraduate student at a UK university this autumn but have not secured a place yet?
British Council can help you make your dreams come true! UK representatives from British universities will come to Cyprus ready to give on the spot offers to suitable candidates. Students will have the opportunity to find information about IELTS examinations and pre-departure briefing session at the event.
Those students commencing their studies at a UK university this September are eligible for EU low tuition fees and financial support through EU loan for the whole duration of their studies at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.
The clearing programme benefits students who haven’t already applied for a place at university, have declined the university places offered to them, or have applied but have not received an offer of a place.
Come along to meet with the representatives and discuss your options on July 1 at The Landmark Nicosia (Hilton Cyprus), from 4pm until 8pm.
One more Education Exhibition organised by the British Council. Entrance is free.
Supported by: IELTS and CAEC
Call us to find out more at 22-585000 or visit our website at www.britishcouncil.com.cy/events
The official education UK clearing exhibition summer 2019
Do you dream of becoming an undergraduate or postgraduate student at a UK university this autumn but have not secured a place yet?