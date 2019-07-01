July 1, 2019

Tsipras, Anastasiades have phone conversation on EU Summit, EEZ

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras briefed President Nicos Anastasiades on consultations taking place in the context of the European Council, in Brussels during a telephone conversation on Monday.

The two also exchanged views on the promotion and implementation of the most recent European Council Conclusions on Turkey’s illegal actions within the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Tsipras was also “informed on Anastasiades’ state of health after his accident and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery,” a presidency press release said.

Anastasiades underwent surgery after fracturing his right hip during a fall on Saturday in Limassol, which kept him from attending the European Council.

Last month Turkey issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Since May 4, the Turkish drill ship Fatih has been located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

