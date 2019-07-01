July 1, 2019

Vati waste treatment plant overloaded

Tankers lined up outside Vati treatment plant on Monday

The new unit at Vati waste treatment cannot deal with even half of Limassol’s industrial waste, demonstrators said on Monday during a work stoppage which saw tankers parked outside the waste plant and their owners demanding a solution to their problems.

The demonstration took place outside the new unit at Vati which deals with domestic sewerage and industrial waste.

According to a spokesman for the demonstrators Kostakis Karapateas, the new unit cannot deal with several kinds of industrial waste such as sludge from car washes or cold waste from dairy production. Tanker owners have no alternative option left as the sewage tanks used so far in Vati are expected to shut down.

“We want a tank in Vati that can be used for the waste that the new unit cannot process and we ask for it to be upgraded so it can take in all kinds of waste,” Karapateas said.

The new unit can process up to 780 cubic metres whereas the total of Limassol’s industrial waste exceeds 2,000 cubic metres, he said.

“Where will the rest of it go?”

The suggestion put forth by the tanker owners was that they could continue using one tank in Vati for industrial waste which the new unit cannot handle until the end of September so that a new procedure can begin to resolve the issue.

According to Karapateas, there is also an issue with the way the unit operates which causes further delays for the drivers and demonstrators also want the working hours re-evaluated.

“We are the first to want to leave Vati because when each driver empties the tanker, he breathes in methane from the tanks and this is bad for their health.”

A meeting took place in the morning with the authorities where verbal, unspecified decisions were made. According to Karapateas, demonstrators were waiting for an official approval or else the indefinite work stoppage would continue.

 

