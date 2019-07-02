July 2, 2019

About 50 pct of candidates secure uni places

By Annette Chrysostomou

Around 50 per cent of high school graduates that took the entrance exams have secured places in state universities in Greece and Cyprus, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to the education ministry, out of the 5,612 candidates, 2,802 have secured places.

Thirteen of the candidates scored the top grade of 20.

The ministry said 1,753 positions were allocated to the University of Cyprus, 869 to the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), 94 to the Higher Hotel Institute and 86 to military academies of Greece.

The results can be found on the website of the Ministry of Education and Culture at www.moec.gov.cy.

