July 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Action Global Communications Awarded for 30 Years of Success in Greece

By Press Release028

Action Global Communications is proud to have received an accolade for 30 successful years in the Greek market, within the framework of the 5th ‘Aionovia Brands Europe’ awards organised by The Business Review magazine. The annual occasion honours businesses which pioneer and excel, exhibiting steady growth over a great number of years, contributing to various sectors of the economy via their activities.

At the recent event, which took place at the Amarousiou PLAZA multifunctional space on June 26, Action Global Communications scooped the Bronze award in the ‘30 Years of History’ category, exemplifying a successful 30-year journey in Greece and the company’s reputation as one of the longest-standing specialised PR and Communications experts in the country. Notably, the Greek office constituted Action Global Communication’s first step towards global expansion following its establishment in Cyprus, and the company is recognised today as one of the top independent strategic communications networks in Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the Baltics, Russia, the Middle East and North Africa.

Accepting the award on behalf of the team, Aggeliki Kiofiri, Acting Country Manager of Action Global Communications in Greece, stated: “This distinction recognizes our efforts taken as a company to maintain steady growth over the past 30 years, even through hard times for the country and the Greek economy. Over the past few years, we have invested significantly in our human capital while updating our services, offering our clients 360° communications strategies to meet modern-day demands.  This award belongs to the founder of Action Global Communications, Tony Christodoulou, who never gave up, and continues to believe in the future of the Greek market, as well as our expert team members who ensure they meet client needs on a daily basis, always achieving our communications goals.”

