Baghdatis expecting to cry happy tears as he ends his career at Wimbledon

Marcos Baghdatis says Wimbledon is the perfect place for his retirement and knows there will be tears.

The Cypriot, 34, has called time on his near 20-year career and will finish after his run at SW19 comes to an end.

Niggling injuries and his wife Karolina becoming pregnant with their third child have been the catalyst, as well as a slide down the rankings.

“It is about time for me, I feel that it has been a good ride, it has been hard for the last two years on the body and trying to get back to where I believe my level is,” he said.

“Unfortunately my body doesn’t allow that.

“This year I had great news that my wife got pregnant and we are expecting a third child and it made my decision a little bit easier.

“I am so grateful to be able to finish my career here. It is an honour for any tennis player to finish his career at this historical tournament.”

Baghdatis, who reached a semi-final at the All England Club in 2006, begins his final campaign against Canadian Brayden Schnur on Tuesday and it promises to be an emotional affair.

He has a special affinity with Wimbledon, with the 1992 men’s final between Andre Agassi and Goran Ivanisevic being the first game he ever saw on television.

“It is a happy decision, it is not a sad one,” he said.

“Everything comes to an end, it has been four or five years, I have some problems with my hip, my ankle, my foot. It has been a few years.

“It came now and it came for me at the perfect moment and I am really happy with that decision.

“It is my wife’s favourite tournament, the first ever match I watched on television was Andre Agassi against Ivanisevic in the final in 1992. I was seven years old, that was the first match I ever saw.

“I had some great runs here, my results here were much more consistent.

“It is the most historical place to play tennis. I could not be more grateful to finish here.

“There have been tears for the last two weeks. It is happy tears and I wish I could take all these fans with me, because they gave me something special.”

Asked whether he would never say never on reconsidering his decision to retire if he has a good run over the next fortnight, he said: “You can say never with me!”