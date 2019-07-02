July 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bases warn of explosive demolitions

By Staff Reporter00
RAF Akrotiri

The British forces said Tuesday they will be conduction routine explosive demolitions on Thursday at RAF Akrotiri and asked people not to be concerned.

The explosions will be carried out between 9am and 4pm.

“Please do not be concerned if explosions are heard in the local area. This occasionally happens when certain atmospheric conditions prevail. British Forces Cyprus remains committed to restricting the impact of military training to a minimum where possible and with due regard for the environment and habitat,” the announcement said.

 

