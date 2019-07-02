July 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Burnt man’s identity and cause of death still unknown

By George Psyllides00

Some 20 days after the charred body of a man was found tied to a bale of bale in a field in Larnaca, police said on Tuesday the investigation has no new developments and that the man remains unidentified.

On June 10, one day after the body was found, police said they were investigating all possibilities, while the following day police chief Kypros Michaelides, had left open the possibility that the victim may have tied and torched himself.

Police had also ruled out foul play as the cause of death, though Michaelides said some indications suggested otherwise but full results had yet to be received.

On Tuesday, asked whether any new information had come to light from the investigation, police replied in the negative, noting that the man still remains unidentified due to inconclusive DNA tests.

Last week, reports emerged the claimed that the charred body appears to belong to an Indian national, whose friends told police that he was battling with various psychological problems which police said they would look into.

Shortly after 6pm on June 9, the fire service responded to a fire in the Kition area and while extinguishing the blaze found the charred corpse in a hay bale.

A passer-by had alerted the fire services and police to the fire and the presence of a dead body.

Initial reports suggested he had been tied up.

An examination of the body was carried out by state pathologists Sophocles Sophocleous, Nicholas Charalambous, and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou in the evening in Larnaca, during which the possibility of foul play had been ruled out.

A post mortem the following day was inconclusive regarding the cause of death.

 

