Cybarco launches its new website

Following the announcement of a revived corporate identity, Cybarco has launched its new website. Featuring the company’s history, heritage and iconic developments, the elegant image-led portal is a one-stop platform for all things “Cyprus property”.
Designed and developed by Cybarco’s international partners, the team’s core aim throughout the process was to improve the site structure, making it easier to navigate and find relevant content. Sophia Paraskeva, the Marketing and Communications Manager of Cybarco Development Ltd, commented on the design: “We wanted the new website to reflect our refreshed brand and values. We have a long history, but we also have a bright future. As industry leaders, it’s essential to us that visitors get a sense of our pioneering, visionary approach as soon as they begin their user experience. We want them to discover our destinations and find the relevant information on their property search easily, while also learning what’s at the heart and soul of Cybarco in a snapshot.”
The website’s rich user experience allows visitors to sample the company culture and explore its exclusive properties through strong imagery and videography. As well as providing more content about each development, giving users a much better idea of the benefits and their individual identities, it also offers a more ‘real-time’ approach to browsing with its live chat, news updates and Instagram feeds. Sophia continued: “We carry out regular and rigorous evaluations of our online marketing activity and subsequent conversions, so we recognise when it’s time to evolve. Improving the mobile experience was also crucial to us. It had to be as strong as desktop. This means we can offer a seamless experience across all devices!”
Shaping Cyprus since 1945, Cybarco celebrates decades of innovation and creativity, continually pushing boundaries to deliver iconic developments that transform lives and communities. The premium and elegant new website, like the brand, exhibits a past, present and future that beam with pride and confidence. From Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, Sea Gallery Villas and Akamas Bay Villas, to The Oval, Limassol Marina and Trilogy Limassol Seafront, its extensive portfolio now walks hand in hand with a proven track record in property sales and customer satisfaction. World-class architecture, unique designs and outstanding views – in the finest locations – are just a few of the ingredients applied to create “more than a property”.
Visit cybarco.com to discover the company and its iconic developments.