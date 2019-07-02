The Ecopolis Festival is back with a three-day anti-commercial festival without any sponsors, proving that big business is not needed to stage an event.
From July 10 to 12, from 7pm onwards at the square of Nicosia’s Municipal Market various information desks of activist initiatives and groups will be set up, eager to talk to the public. From 8pm several presentations will happen every day on urban Nicosia and sustainability.
The festival team will hold the first presentation on day 1 on Urban Conflicts in Nicosia, obstacles and potentialities. Unsustainable: Capitalism’s Ecological Plundering will be the topic for day two’s presentation and a discussion will follow with interventions by initiatives for ecology. The events for the last day of the festival will have a musical spin as Ηead On, Stonus and The Handmade band will perform.
All of the activities are free and given that the festival is being organised without any sponsors, the team is accepting donations from the public to help support the cause and maintain its independent and self-funded character.
The notion behind the festival certainly offers food for thought and the team have a lot to say. “The city,” says the festival “as the main field of social activity and action reflects the wider social environment. Ecopolis festival aims to reveal, challenge, and renegotiate the social tensions of everyday life in the streets, squares and benches of Nicosia.”
In a city where public shared space is being consumed by coffee shops, street-side tables and fashionable bars and skyscrapers for high-class apartments and businesses keep popping up, as the organisers point out, there’s a challenging landscape left for its citizens.
“So, we intervene creatively,” explains Ecopolis, “by expressing and making proposals for societies organised outside hierarchical, capitalist and sexist mentalities and institutions, on the basis of self-organisation, solidarity and companionship. The Ecopolis festival is being held this year for the first time by the Ecopolis working group on ecology and the city. The festival aims to put forth the claim to the city as a Common, as a field of resistance to the social and environmental endeavours of neoliberalism.”
Ecopolis Festival 2019
3-day anti-commercial festival with discussions, presentations and live music. July 10-12. Old Municipal Market, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. Free