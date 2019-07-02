Film review: Annabelle Comes Home **

Annabelle comes home, ‘home’ being the double-locked artefacts room in the Warren residence where the demonic doll is kept behind glass – holy glass, no less – with a very emphatic sign reading ‘Positively Do Not Open’. (Old-movie buffs may be prompted to flash on Bogie in The Maltese Falcon: “But you didn’t say positively”.) The ghost-hunting Warrens have been on the margins of almost every entry in the Conjuring ‘universe’ – now including three Annabelles, this one coming on the heels of the original and Annabelle: Creation – but this is the first time we see them au naturel, so to speak, just the two of them, taking a break from haunted houses and just chilling out.

Mr. Warren, it turns out, is something of a sitcom dad, all bad jokes and awkward displays of affection, Mrs. W is more sensible. (The film is dedicated to the real Lorraine Warren, who died earlier this year.) Never mind Annabelle, the film should be called ‘The Warrens Come Home’ – though they soon head out again, leaving their 10-year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) to be babysat by teenage Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman). When it comes to the artefacts room, a collection of extremely cursed and haunted objects, the parents’ instructions are clear: Leave it alone. But Mary Ellen’s bad-influence bestie Daniella (Katie Sarife) is fascinated by the room (turns out she’s seeking closure for the death of her dad) and lets Annabelle out of her cage – and, since Annabelle is “a beacon” for evil spirits, it’s not long before rocking chairs start to rock with nobody in them, and pianos start playing by themselves. This cannot end well.

The whole film is a tease, of course, keeping the audience on tenterhooks. Annabelle plays games, leaving a cheeky note that reads ‘MISS ME?’ – and writer-director Gary Dauberman plays games too, setting up screens which may or may not be hiding monsters. Lorraine sits in the car, on a dark country road, and unfolds a map to try and figure out where she’s going; the map is a screen, hiding Lorraine and the window behind her – and we know the screen will be coming down soon, to reveal… what? Something demonic on the other side of the window? Doors are screens too, especially when they swing open and shut: a door shuts on Annabelle sitting in a chair, then slowly opens again to reveal – what? Annabelle gone? Annabelle lunging at the camera? Lights Out played a variation on this (this film does it too), with lights turned off and back on again. It’s really just the toddler’s game of shutting your eyes and opening them, and works on the same primal level.

There’s nothing first-rate about Annabelle Comes Home – but it has some amusing ideas (like a mirror that shows things a few seconds before they happen) and a fun teenage vibe, the girls joined at some point by Bob (Michael Cimino) who fancies Mary Ellen and sings a guitar serenade outside her window. Hopes of a man coming to the rescue are sadly dashed – Bob ends up in the henhouse, hiding out with the (other) chickens – but the guitar comes in handy to bash one of the various supporting demons, like the Ferryman or the Wedding Dress. (There’s also the Black Shuck, a type of werewolf.) All are presumably due to get their own films at some point, MCU-style, though hopefully not; one-offs like The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona have been by far the weakest links in the franchise.

This is not a real movie, just a series of (fairly mild) shocks with some pleasant character work attached. As usual, the period setting is perfunctory. (“Earth to Judy!” calls Mary Ellen, which sounds far too modern for the early 70s.) As usual, the religious propaganda is strong, God being the kids’ only weapon against the demons. As usual, the characters are hilariously oblivious in between scares, shrugging off the ghostly incursions (“What’s wrong?”; “Nothing”) and going off to play board games. As usual – and despite the ‘18’ rating – the scares aren’t especially nasty or splattery, aimed at the Friday-night teenage crowd which will surely ensure an audience for these things for as long as they keep making them. Where will Annabelle go next? The prom? The White House? I suggest a change of pace, teaming up with Chucky from Child’s Play (whose own reboot is coming to the multiplex in a few weeks) as Nora and Torvald Helmer in a production of A Doll’s House… with real dolls! ‘Academy Award Nominee Annabelle’? You heard it here first.

DIRECTED BY Gary Dauberman

STARRING Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife

UK 2019 106 mins