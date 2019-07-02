The International School of Paphos (ISOP) hosted the first European Sims User Group summit in June. This professional training workshop was held for two days, and was attended by school leaders from various parts of Europe and the Middle East. In more detail, the participants were comprised of 21 delegates and six representatives from Capita – the company behind Sims – who gathered in ISOP’s Media Room to learn more about the programme and its applications.
The International School of Paphos has been using this software package for over ten years, while remaining committed to further training its staff, with eight of its members attending the summit. Beyond the formal sessions, there was also time for networking and problem-solving over coffee.
The Sims programme is widely used by schools around the world for collating and managing data. It helps the teachers of authorised schools to track pupils’ progress, both academically and on a pastoral level. As such, it is a valuable tool in identifying a child’s individual needs. Access to data is carefully controlled and restricted, in full compliance with data protection regulations (GDPR).
ISOP hosts European Sims User Group summit
