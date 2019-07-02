July 2, 2019

Police arrest four in tobacco smuggling sting

By Annette Chrysostomou

Police on Monday arrested four people, one of them a customs officer, at Larnaca airport in connection with smuggling tobacco into the country without paying duty.

According to police, two people arrived from Beirut at around 9.30pm, one of them a 49-year-old man and the other a 20-year-old.

Acting on a tip off, police officers had placed the arrival area under surveillance.

After the two men passed through customs without being checked, apparently in collaboration with the 38-year-old customs officer, police moved in and searched the men and found 17 kilos of hookah tobacco and 1,200 cigarettes in their luggage.

A little later, a 55-year-old man arrived at the airport. When he was stopped by police he said he had told his 49-year-old brother to bring the tobacco from Beirut and that he had brought €4,000 with him to pay the duties.

The two smugglers, the 55-year-old and the customs official were arrested.

 

 

