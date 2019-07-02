July 2, 2019

President exchanges views with Barnier and Daul on deliberations for EU top jobs

By CNA News Service
President Anastasiades exchanged on Monday views with the EU Chief Negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier, and with the President of the European People`s Party, Joseph Daul, regarding the deliberations which are under way for selecting the President of the European Commission and other heads of top EU institutions.

According to a written statement by Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, Barnier and Daul had telephone conversations with the President to whom they wished a speedy recovery.

President Anastasiades underwent surgery at the Mediterranean Hospital in Limassol after fracturing his right hip during a fall on Saturday. He is expected to return to his duties in about two to three weeks. The President is respresented at the special meeting of the European Council by the European Council President, Donald Tusk.

