July 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russia confirms its support to a Cyprus settement based on UNSC resolutions

By CNA News Service
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia confirmed, during a meeting between its foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and AKEL General Secretary, Andros Kyprianou, its support to a comprehensive, viable and just settlement of the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions,  without any foreign pre-established solutions being imposed, a press release issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

It also noted that during their discussion, Lavrov and Kyprianou looked into the current situation and the prospects for developing the cooperation between Russia and Cyprus, and exchanged views on the settlement of the Cyprus problem.

