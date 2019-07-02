July 2, 2019

Sunny warm weather with some clouds expected

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly sunny with some clouds in the mountains forming in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be 36C in and around Nicosia, 32C at the south and east coasts and 30C in other coastal areas.

In the mountains, they will rise to 27C.

At night, the skies will be clear and temperatures are forecast to drop to 22C in most areas and 15C in the higher mountains.

During the next three days, more of the same is expected but temperatures will gradually rise, reaching levels higher than average for early July.

 

