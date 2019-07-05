July 5, 2019

Concert honouring the Tylleria peninsula

To honour the country’s past and prospects for a bright future, the Pigainia Community Council will hold an event on Sunday at the Iphigenia hotel in Kato Pyrgos.

Entitled Tylleria, Unspoilt Land, a World Kept Whole, the evening is set to follow a musical journey through history, culture, customs and traditions, but also focus on the heroic memories of the Tylleria peninsula, unchanged over time. Petros Kouloumis and Marina Kenti will perform as will Theodoulos Kallinikos who will present a tribute to the master of Byzantine music, the head chorister of the Church of Cyprus.

A programme of traditional song and dance will also take place as well as a concert by popular Greek singer Dimitris Mpasis.

The President of the Pigainia Community Council Angeliki Philippou has thanked the Bishop of Kykkos and Tylleria Nikiforos for his support and strengthening areas neighbouring the occupied territories. “Without the bishop’s invaluable help,” says Angeliki, “we would be simply unable to organise such quality cultural events for the benefit of the people living in the wider Tylleria region.”

 

