July 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Cuban night at Chakra in Paphos

A Cuban themed evening will take place at Chakra art gallery in the heart of Paphos old town this evening, July 5.

The Salsa and Sangria event will get underway at 6pm at the carefully restored stone building, complete with a ‘secret garden’ where the event will take place. This is also a great place to watch a stunning Paphos sunset.

Well-known musician Chris Andre will start the evening off with a live Spanish guitar performance and at 7.30pm local salsa DJ Aphrodite will take to the decks with an eclectic mix of Cuban Salsa music.

Everyone is welcome and for those novices wanting to learn a few steps, leading Salsa dancer Georgios Pillas from New York will be present to teach basic Salsa, Mambo and disco hustle moves.

The free event includes nibbles and sangria on arrival. Chakra art gallery is home to more than 50 works of art by local Cyprus artists and also offers a unique range of art services. This includes short term art rental for special occasions and events, and commissions as well.

The art gallery will also be open for viewings during the event. The party is being hosted by Chakra art gallery along with Pre Wedding Events Cyprus. Chakra is found on the steep side street next to the Agapinor Hotel in Paphos Old Town.

 

