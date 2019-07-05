July 5, 2019

Elderly man dies in road accident

A 75-year-old man was killed on Thursday evening after he was hit by a car in Strovolos.

The accident happened at 8.45pm when a 52-year-old turned left on Heraklion Street in a bid to enter a parking lot.

In doing so, he hit Andreas Papakyprianou who had been standing at the entrance, facing the lot.

Papakyprianou was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 52-year-old driver was arrested pending investigation of the incident. He was given a breath test that came back negative for alcohol.

 

