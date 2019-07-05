July 5, 2019

President recovering well after surgery

President Nicos Anastasiades is recovering well following surgery to repair a fracture suffered during a fall last week, undersecretary to the president Vasilis Palmas said on Friday.

Speaking after a meeting with the president at the Mediterranean Hospital in Limassol, Palmas said Anastasiades was expected to be discharged in the next few days.

“The president’s health is progressing very well, he continues physiotherapy and he will be discharged from hospital within the next few days,” Palmas said.

Anastasiades had undergone emergency surgery last Saturday after suffering a fractured thigh bone in a fall.

He had been out shopping in Limassol when it happened.

Palmas said a scheduled meeting on Monday with UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar could be postponed.

“The meeting will happen; maybe, not Monday, but we will keep you posted.”

The president is expected to take part in a cabinet meeting next Friday that will take place at the Limassol district administration, Palmas said.

