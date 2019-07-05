July 5, 2019

Spehar reiterates commitment to UN resolutions on Famagusta

Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) in Cyprus and Head of Unficyp Elizabeth Spehar on Friday met a delegation of the Famagusta municipality, headed by Mayor, Alexis Galanos.

According to the municipality, the delegation gave Spehar a copy of the memorandum submitted to President Nicos Anastasiades on June 28 and discussed with her developments regarding Famagusta and particularly reports on the opening of the fenced-off area of Varosha, as well as the expected role of the United Nations.
Spehar reiterated the UN’s commitment to resolutions on Famagusta and informed the delegation that her office was closely following developments, although there was no official information on any movement by the Turkish Cypriot side on suggestions it has made such as compiling an inventory of properties in Varosha.
According to the municipality, Spehar said the UN’s goal was the return of Famagusta, as well as the resumption of the Cyprus talks in order to reach a comprehensive settlement.

It also said Spehar’s office promised to get in touch in the event of any new developments on the Varosha issue.

President Nicos Anastasiades in a letter sent to the UN chief on June 26, explained that the plans announced recently in the north constituted part of Turkey’s plan B, after the deadlock at in the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana, Switzerland in July 2017.

