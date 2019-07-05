July 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish navy sub docks in Kyrenia

By Staff Reporter00

A Turkish submarine has docked in Kyrenia and will be open to the public for visits until July 8, it emerged on Friday.

TCG GUR (S-357) docked in Kyrenia on Thursday and Turkish media linked it with Ankara’s ongoing natural gas drilling inside the island’s exclusive economic zone.

However, Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris Postasi reported on Thursday that GUR was on a routine mission in the region and had docked in Cyprus for supplies.

Between April 17 and 21, another Turkish submarine, the Sakarya (S-354) had also docked in Kyrenia, as did Inonu (S-360), a month later.

 

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign