A minute with Maria Varnakkidou Theatre Director

Where do you live?

Cyprus, Nicosia, Strovolos

Best childhood memory?

1998 when there was a box outside the door of our house with a puppy inside.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favorite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

My mother’s house. Everything she cooks! Dislike: Whatever contains pork, beef and lamb meat inside.

What did you have for breakfast?

Two slices of bread with honey and cheese

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Currently day person. Perfect day: wake up around people I enjoy seeing in the morning, going to rehearsals, visiting the gym and ending my day by having a chilled drink with my loved ones.

Best book ever read?

Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke. “The necessary thing is after all but this; solitude, great inner solitude. Going into oneself for hours meeting no one – this one must be able to attain.”

Favourite film of all time?

Not favorite of all times but the latest one that has shaken my heart. Capernaum by Nadine Labaki.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Best holiday ever taken: Alonnisos, amazing sea and nature. Dream trip: Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Florence and the Machine – High as Hope

What is always in your fridge?

Skimmed Milk

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat in the middle of the forest in Southern France. It doesn’t matter how it will be as long as it is surrounded by nature.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandfather Christakis because I’ve never met him.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Probably go to sleep. Its better to sleep while the end is coming instead of spending your last 24 hours sorrowing about it.

What is your greatest fear?

Rats

Tell me a joke…

0 walks in the street and he meets 8 and 0 tells 8 “ooooohhhh nice belt man!”