July 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades to meet Spehar on Wednesday

By Evie Andreou053

President Nicos Anastasiades will have a meeting on Wednesday with the UN Secretary General’s Representative Elizabeth Spehar ahead of discussions by the UN Security Council of the Unficyp mandate.

Anastasiades, who is recovering from thigh surgery after a fall last week, will receive Spehar in his residence in Limassol on Wednesday morning.

The meeting is part of Spehar’s customary contacts with the two leaders prior to the discussion by the Security Council of the Unficyp report and decision on whether to renew the peacekeeping force’s mandate for another six months. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the UN Security Council.

The UN Secretary-General’s latest report on Unficyp is due to be submitted to the Security Council on Wednesday. Spehar will brief the Security Council on July 19, while the adoption of the resolution for the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate will take place on July 30. A meeting with Unficyp troop contributing countries will take place on July 15.

