July 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arson thought behind car fire in Nicosia

By Evie Andreou

The car of a 27-year-old woman from a Nicosia village was damaged possibly by arson early on Saturday police said.

The fire broke out at around 4am and was put out by a relative of the woman before the arrival of the fire service.

The fire damaged the car’s front and back parts.

Following initial investigation, police said it appears to be arson.

