July 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Campaign to promote Paphos as domestic tourism destination

By Bejay Browne
The Blue Lagoon

A targeted campaign to promote Paphos as the top destination to spend summer on the island has been launched.

Aimed at domestic tourists, the Paphos regional board of tourism announced the drive which will run until August 5.

The island-wide promotion will include a specific and organised social media campaign focusing mostly on Facebook and Instagram, along with a number of national radio stations.

“Paphos anticipates, with the parallel efforts of tourism professionals, to consolidate the message to Cypriot travellers and residents to give them the opportunity to visit Paphos in the summer and to experience unique moments here,” they said.

Paphos is a stunning destination and has it all, the board added.

“Visitors will live enchanting moments in Paphos, watch a host of rich and varied organised events, swim in the crystal clear seas and enjoy every hospitable corner of the district of Paphos.”

The tourism board added that Paphos also boasts a reinvigorated and renovated old town, traditional artisans, historic sites, sporting activities, great beaches and spas, walking, golf, culture, nature, bird watching, a host of restaurants, tavernas and cafes serving excellent food, fine wine, spas and is a great place to relax and unwind. There is also a wide range of accommodation to fit every need and budget.

The tourist board unveiled the tag-line for the campaign: ‘Paphos we are coming, this summer we all go Paphos!”

