Dutchman Teunissen wins opening stage of Tour de France

Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's iconic yellow jersey

By Martyn Herman

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) – Dutchman Mike Teunissen edged a thrilling bunch sprint to claim a surprise win in the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday after a big crash caused mayhem near the end.

The Team Jumbo Visna rider was not expected to be fighting for the win but he held off Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan to take the stage by the narrowest of margins.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas was involved in a mass pile-up in the closing stages in Brussels but appeared okay.

