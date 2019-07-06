July 6, 2019

Hot weather set to continue over next few days

(Christos Theodorides)

A heatwave is expected to continue over the next few days while the meteorology office on Saturday issued a yellow warning about extreme high temperatures.

According to the weather service, the temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius inland. The warning covers the period between noon and 5pm on Saturday.

The met office however said that the same weather patterns are expected during the next three days.

According to state meteorologist Kleanthis Nicolaides, heatwave conditions are created when high temperatures and humidity are combined with absence of wind.

He advices vulnerable population groups to avoid unnecessary movement, consume liquids and void alcohol beverages.

Kitasweather also said the weather is expected to be extremely hot over the next seven days with temperatures on Thursday going up to 43C in the Nicosia area.

It said Cyprus is now being affected by the same air mass that caused the heatwave in Europe last week.

 

