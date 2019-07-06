Landmark Nicosia aims to be leading player in capital’s hospitality sector

OVER 300 representatives of the Cyprus political, business, and media scenes attended the inauguration of the Landmark Nicosia hotel on Thursday.

The event was held to mark the beginning of the hotel’s new trajectory after its acquisition by Pangaea and Invel, and allowed the new owners to communicate their determination to make use of the huge development potential of The Landmark Nicosia to the benefit of the city, the hospitality industry, and the local economy. The establishment was previous the Nicosia Hilton.

The hotel is a landmark in the city and is at the heart of the business, political, social, and diplomatic life of the island, said Christophoros Papachristophorou, founder and CEO of Invel, and president of the board of directors and investment committee of Pangaea.

Papachristophorou also highlighted plans for a substantial upgrading of the Landmark Nicosia’s infrastructure, as well as for the development of its activities in view of acquiring a leading role in the touristic and economic development of Nicosia.

“The immediate plans do only contain the renovation of the hotel, which will be done in a way that will allow it to continue its operation in an optimal way, but also the further expansion with the development of an ambitious residential and tourist project on the plot of land adjacent to the hotel, most likely under an international brand,” Papachristophorou said.

The CEO and vice president of the board of Pangaea Aristotelis Karitinos said the company’s commitment was to further investment on the island. “Pangaea is not simply a fund with an expiration date, but a listed investment company aiming for a long-term holding of the real-estate it acquires, something which provides the company with a further qualitative dimension to the relationships it creates where it invests,” he said.

The event was inaugurated with a video screening which outlined the leading role of the Landmark Nicosia in the life of the island, depicting moments of the hospitality is has so far offered on its premises.

The screening also presented the idea behind the creation of a new logo, and the new owners’ commitment to rejuvenate the hotel. The new name and logo of the Landmark Nicosia came into effect on June 1.

The hotel aims to be a leading player in the capital’s hospitality sector, while also offering its services to conferences, gatherings, and social events.