July 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Music for your eyes

By Eleni Philippou00

The upcoming event on July 11 at Kimonos Arts Centre promises to live up to its name: provide music for your eyes. Italian contemporary violinist Luca Ciarla and visual artist and video performer Keziat team up to explore possible interactions between music and visual arts. This surprising duo takes the audience to different imaginative territories where notes get transformed into colours and drawings find their own sound.

The two artists will explore how these two creative fields interlink and how they can complement each other to create a unique kind of performance. A site-specific project, Music for Your Eyes is often realised in collaboration with other musicians, dancers and visual artists.

This union of the arts doesn’t seem to be something new for the two artists. Luca Ciarla, who besides the violin also plays electronics and toy instruments, easily transcends the boundaries among genres to trace an innovative musical path, a magical acoustic seduction in perfect balance between written compositions and improvisation, traditional and contemporary sounds. He has successfully performed in jazz, classical and world music festivals and concert series in more than 60 countries around the world.

Similarly, visual artist Keziat has also toured the globe with her work going to Venice, Rome, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Chicago, Toronto, Stuttgart, Perth and Kuala Lumpur amongst other places. Her works have been acquired by several museums in Italy and abroad, including the National Art Gallery of Kuala Lumpur, the MAT – Alto Tavoliere Museum of San Severo and the CAM, the Contemporary Art Museum of Casoria.

 

Violinist and visual artist propose a new kind of performance where notes get transformed into colours and drawings find their own sound. July 11. Kimonos Arts Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 26-102180

