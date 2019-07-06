July 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Rembetiko tribute: a taste of pain and joy

By Eleni Philippou00
Photo: Jeremy Keith

Among the summer jazz series that have been going on at Technopolis 20’s garden, comes a music genre that honours Greek history, love, frustration and joy. Rembetika, 19th century urban music which filled tavernas and kafeneia, has enjoyed a long revivial dating back decades.

In recent years, rembetika have found a new home in local bars and coffee shops. In Nicosia, Kafeneio 11 and Valitsa frequenbtly hold nights dedicated to this music genre. On July 18, rembetika moves to Paphos to the romantic, nostalgic yet festive atmosphere of Technopolis 20.

Savvas Chrysostomou and Polis Ioannidis with their guitars and voices, along with George Demetriades with his bouzouki, promise a fun evening with the well-known music by Markos Vasilis Vamvakaris, Tsitsanis and the other masters of the genre who have left such a wonderful inheritance.

Prepare to travel back into the past and awaken memories with timeless rembetika songs of pain, happiness, separation and more.

 

Karkashialikin: A Tribute to the Rembetiko Song

Live rembetiko music by Savvas Chrysostomou, Polis Ioannidis and George Demetriades. July 18. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign