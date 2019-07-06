July 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Saturday’s order of play at Wimbledon

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1200 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Harriet Dart (Britain)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

27-Lucas Pouille (France) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

COURT ONE

11-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 18-Julia Goerges (Germany)

9-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 19-Johanna Konta (Britain)

Joao Sousa (Portugal) v Dan Evans (Britain)

COURT TWO (1000)

Magda Linette (Poland) v 6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign