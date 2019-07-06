July 6, 2019

Turkey sets up institution to monitor activity in north

The Turkish Presidency has set up an institution to smoothly coordinate the relations of the Turkish government with the breakaway regime in the north, reports said on Saturday.

According to Anadolu news agency, the task of coordinator will either be entrusted to a Turkish vice president or a minister.

The aim of this new body will be to contribute to the efforts to develop the breakaway regime by ensuring the planning and coordination of financial and technical assistance by Turkey.

According to reports, any agreement between Turkish public organisations and the Turkish Cypriots will require the consent of this coordinating body.

The body will monitor and evaluate the economic programme of Turkey concerning the Turkish Cypriot community. A technical committee will be involved in the procedures while there are provisions for setting up temporary working groups of experts who would monitor and assess the application of the financial programmes agreed between Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots, report said.

 

