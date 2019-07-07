July 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

A real hazard and a danger

By CM Reader's View01

Mrs Mary Lambrou, the Paphos District Commissioner is a caring and hard-working senior servant of her community and she has some interest in progressing the demolition of the dangerous and unsightly building at the main road entrance to Tala, Kamares and Kili.
She has entirely understandably asked the Kamares Village Housing Association (KVHA) not to press her further on this issue because when she has news to report she will immediately let the KVHA have all and any detail.  This is fair and sensible and we look forward to hearing from her.
That said, this ugly and quite useless structure has been steadily deteriorating for 20 years and nothing has been done until recently when it and the road fronting it has become a real hazard and a danger.
There have been countless complaints about all this and for a very long time it has been perfectly obvious that the demolition would have to take place. The legalities; the putting out to tender for the job to be done; and the acceptance of a pitch, could all have been in place months if not years before the eventual and necessary road closure on April 6.
This safety closure has led to diversions, accidents, load spillages, and tremendous irritation, waste of time, and frustration for many hundreds of local residents and visitors on a daily basis.
Let me say that if the ultimate responsibility to get on with this demolition lies with the ministry of the interior, then I despair of any action in the near term.

I write this having experienced quite scandalous ignoring and brushing aside of a request for a crematorium licence following the passing of a Crematorium Bill – this licence issuance falling into the remit of Mr Petrides, the current minister.  His predecessor never answered perfectly legitimate and civil correspondence either.
Please, may we all hope that this ministry is not involved!  But that if it is, then its minister bestirs himself and brings about a swift resolution forthwith. . .

Clive Turner, Paphos

