July 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus pianist on mission to climb Europe’s highest mountain

By Staff Reporter075
Tatiana Stupak receiving the Telethon award from President Nicos Anastasiades

By Christos Papadopoulos

Well-known Cypriot pianist Tatiana Stupak is hoping to join a seven-person team leaving Cyprus on July 19 to scale Mount Elbrus in the Caucasus

The mountain, considered the highest in Europe, has an elevation of 5,642 metres. Located near the Russian border with Georgia, Elbrus is where in Greek mythology the titan Prometheus was chained by Zeus as a punishment for stealing fire from the gods and giving it to mankind.

Stupak is only the second woman from Cyprus to attempt to reach Mount Elbrus and is looking for sponsors to support her quest.

“My mission is to raise the flags of Cyprus and top sponsors on Elbrus to show the world the power of our small island and its amazing people in all their diversity regardless of sex and origin,” says Stupak.

Tatiana was born in St Petersburg (Russia), and has been living in Limassol for 11 years. She graduated from the St Petersburg State Conservatory and is winner of numerous international piano and organ competitions.

She considers Cyprus her home, as she speaks fluent Greek and has established herself as a worthy member of the Cypriot community.

Mount Elbrus

Tatiana is the founder of the first Russian classical music school in Cyprus and the organiser of the annual Tatiana Stupak & Friends charity concerts. Her charity works also include fundraising for the convent of Panayia Amasgous in Mongari and receiving the Telethon award by President Nicos Anastasiades for fund-raising music events in support of the Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

Stupak is looking for sponsors so she can meet the Elbrus challenge. In return for funds, sponsors will get to see a flag with their logo planted on the summit of Elbrus and other media coverage.

Contact Details: Telephone: 99 140240 Email: [email protected]

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign