July 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Earthquake of 7.1 magnitude strikes eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning issued (Update 1)

By Reuters News Service0186

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) – A 7.1 magnitude quake struck off the northeastern coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island late on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometres according to Indonesia’s geophysics agency. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.9. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign