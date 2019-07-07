ESPN+ Streams to Watch UFC 239 Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos live online 2019 Reddit PPV HD

The waiting is over…it’s time for UFC 239 Live Stream free fans to turn their attention to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That’s where Jon Jones and Thiago Santos – as well as plenty more UFC stars – will do battle tonight, and you’re in the right place to discover how to get a UFC 239 live stream – it doesn’t even matter where in the world you are.

Jon Jones and Thiago Santos might be the headline fight but in the Light Heavyweight Championship bout the action should be flowing as Amanda Nunes lets Holly Holm take a look at her Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout Co-main title. Fight fans won’t want to miss the action when it happens on July 6.

UFC 239 is taking place right now! It’s all happening at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

While you can tune in to the prelim fights now, the main card for UFC 239 will begin at around 10 pm ET, 7 pm PT and 3 am BST.

You can easily watch UFC 239 PPV online when you order the event from ESPN+. As this is a pay-per-view event you can order it whether you’re an ESPN+ subscriber or not. It only takes minutes to sign up and order the UFC 239 PPV live stream. The following sections will tell you everything you need to know about UFC 239 from who will be fighting to how to order and watch UFC 239 PPV online.

Event Details

UFC 239 live action will begin at 10:00 pm ET of Saturday 6th July with the main card, headlined by Jones vs Santos.

How to watch UFC 239: Jones vs Santos fight online

ESPN+ TV customers can use their remote control to buy UFC 239: Jones vs Santos. Simply visit ESPN+ website then ‘Buy Now’ on the event, which will be shown on this event.

How to watch UFC 239 on ESPN+

There’s only one way you can watch UFC 239: ESPN+. While the prelims will be split between ESPN and UFC Fight Pass, the main event will exclusively broadcast on ESPN’s new subscription service. The good news is that it’s incredibly easy to use and works with pretty much every streaming device you might own.

Devices: Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku players and TV, Oculus Go, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TVs, and iOS and Android devices.

How Can I watch UFC 239: Jones vs Santos on Sky?

BT Sport on Sky customers or any Sky customer who bought any of our previous BT Sport Box Office events can use their remote control to buy UFC 239: Jones vs Santos.

How to stream UFC 239: Jones vs Santos fight online

Anyone who wants to stream UFC 239: Jones vs Santos can simply follow these instructions to buy the fight and then watch either on the website link provided or via the ESPN+ and BT Sport Box Office app.

What if I can’t watch UFC 239: Jones vs Santos fight live?

No problem. There will be repeat showings on BT Sport Box Office every three hours beginning at 11 am on Sunday 7 July until 2 am on Tuesday 9 July.

UFC 239 Reddit Stream

Reddit is another site watching sports live streaming. You can watch the UFC 239 fight free stream. It does not matter whether you are in the US or any other part of the world you can watch it through special UFC 239 Reddit stream channels.

Watch UFC 239 free live stream

Is it always possible to watch UFC 239 live free streaming? Yes, it is possible to watch it free, but it is one hundred percent illegal. If you are caught, you could be punished for that, because it is against the law. Having said that, you can watch through any of the paid channels and stay safe. It will be easy for you to bypass all geo-restrictions that make it impossible for you to watch that fight live in your region.

How to Watch UFC 239 outside in the USA

BT Sports will show UFC 239 fight live and this will be beamed live for fans in the US. BT Sport is geo-restricted. If you are outside the allowed area, it will not be easy for you to watch the fight. Because of that, there are alternatives for people outside the US to watch such fights live and this is how they can do that.

See the full UFC 239 fight card below

Final Words

The UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos fight is a much-awaited fight. While we have informed several ways that you can use to watch this fight, you don’t have any reason to miss if you are an MMA fan. Don’t miss a moment to watch live stream of the big mega MMA fight.