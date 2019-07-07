July 7, 2019

Crime

Explosion targets Nicosia company, second device neutralised

Police were on Sunday investigating an explosion in the early hours outside the offices of a company in Nicosia, they said.

A statement said police received a call at around 1.30am. The company is owned by a 58-year-old.

At the scene, police said the explosion had caused extensive damage to the entrance of the offices.

A second explosive device was found on the rear wheel of a car belonging to an 83-year-old which was parked in a residential spot next to the targeted company.

The explosive device was neutralised before it went off, police said.

