July 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Heavy rain and wind in mountains affecting road conditions, police warn

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Police warned on Sunday afternoon that mountain areas had been hit by heavy rain and roads were slippery.

Torrential rain was falling in Troodos, Platres and Palaichori, resulting in limited visibility for motorists, and the roads may be slippery, they said.

In the Troodos and Platres areas, strong winds were also adding to the problem

Police advised motorists to drive at a low speed, keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and keep their lights on.

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign