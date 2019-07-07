July 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New appeal issued in search for missing pensioner

By Staff Reporter
Andreas Agathangelou,

Police issued a new appeal on Sunday asking the public for assistance in locating 77-year-old Andreas Agathangelou, who went missing from his home in the village of Ayii Anargyri, Larnaca on.

Agathangelou was last seen on Thursday morning.

He is described as being of medium build, with short gray hair and gray stubble. He was last seen wearing a grey-coloured t-shirt with brown stripes and black sports shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Larnaca CID at 24804060-66, their nearest police station, or dial 112 or 199.

They can also call the citizens’ hotline at 1460.

