The 82-year-old student

It took more than 60 years of waiting and wanting, but Despina Tsikkouri is finally going to university

The house of Despina Tsikkouri in Kato Polemedia, Limassol is a happy place. Tsikkouri is with a neighbour and together, they’re poring over a whole bunch of news articles that have been written about her in the past week.

The reason for the flurry of media interest is that Tsikkouri is 82 and about to embark on a bachelor’s degree. When the Pancyprian exams results came out this week, she found out she had secured a place at the University of Cyprus in the Classical Studies and Philosophy department.

The striking thing about Tsikkouri is how nonchalant she is about it. She giggles of course at all the media attention and says “I’ve become famous now!”

She sounds like you would expect most students to sound. “I couldn’t sleep the last few nights before the results were out because I was so nervous…. When I found out I got my place I was crying like a crazy person.”

For Tsikkouri, it was very much a life-long dream. “I always liked to read, I always liked to study.”

She graduated from Lanitio school in Limassol in 1956 with an apolytirion [high school diploma] of 18.18.

“That was 60 years ago, more than that. I went home to my father (when I got my apolytirio) and told him my teacher said I could go study! He turned the other way and went to the coffeeshop. The next day I started working.”

Indeed, her tale is indicative of how times have changed. She and her sister never went on to study. Of the brothers, one became a doctor and one a teacher. Two other siblings passed away.

Tsikkouri was not able to pursue her studies further, but at least she got her apolytirion, unlike her older sister. Panayiota, 84, recalls that at the age of 10 when she was in fourth grade of primary school, she was taken out of school and given a few goats to look after.

“The others (siblings) studied. But my parents got me two, three goats to look after so I could make halloumi so we could eat. We only had bread and olives. We were very poor.”

Despina Tsikkouri never lost her dream of studying. Over the years she went to classes offered by local authorities. “I did French, Italian, philosophy, first aid, sewing, flower decorations…yes even did that!” she told the Sunday Mail.

“I always studied, I never stopped. My bookcases were always full…It’s something inside me and those around me were always positive.”

What made her go for it now though? “Different things kept coming up. When my kids grew up and I could study, my husband got sick, he was paralysed for seven years. Then the kids grew up, they left my side and then I said ‘well what am I going to do now, watch TV?’ I have to do something else. And then I told them one day. I told them I decided I want to do the Pancyprian exams.”

Her husband who passed away 10 years ago would have been happy over her success, Tsikkouri says. “He knew I wanted to study!”

When she finally made her decision last year her family betrayed no surprise. In a heartbeat, her daughter told her she’d find her a teaching institute nearby so as not to tire her out too much, and her son who lives in the USA said “if you were living in America then you could do your Master’s here as well!”

Her sister looks on and smiles. “My sister the student!”

Recalling their own hardships growing up, Panayiota says “she did well to choose to study. If you feel well enough then why not? Her kids left, her grandkids left. Once you’ve done your chores then what do you do? I told her you might get tired going to school, she said she wanted to push for it. And look she did it!”

The value placed on education is evident in how the two sisters speak about their family. “The chemist over there is my daughter’s,” Panayiota points out. “And she speaks English too.”

Tsikkouri knows her love for learning was passed on to her children and grandchildren too. The walls are adorned with her apolytirion, the diplomas of her children, photographs of her family members and she points to one of her 23-year-old grandson receiving his bachelor’s from Kent University. “An honours degree,” she stresses twice.

Her other grandson is 12, the age students often start going to private lessons. She laughs recalling that when she first started her private lessons, many of the primary school kids would peak at her through the institute classroom door, see her with her grey hair and laugh.

“In the end though, we all became friends, I’ll miss them.”

Her classmates as she calls them were often a source of inspiration for her. She mentions one of them who missed getting a seat at the University of Cyprus by just a few points.

“She was a such a good student, she was an example to me. I can’t explain to you how positive she was. She was always well studied, informed, with her notes, her books, she was so positive, she was an example to me. I would learn from her and take her advice.”

Tsikkouris’ real struggle when she started lessons was Latin. She studied Ancient Greek, Modern Greek, History and Latin but the latter was “torture”.

“I had no problem with the others, I did them in school,” she said. “But Latin, oh my, that was a whole other thing.”

Nonetheless, she stuck through it. She would wake up at 5am every morning, study in the kitchen where she would have her heating on when it got cold until 9am.

“I did my readings, the exercises, the grammar, translations until 9am. Then I would have a glass of milk.”

She would then proceed to do any household chores and at 2:30pm she would go to class until at least 4pm. “Sometimes we had two classes a day, sometimes we would go on Saturdays and Sundays to cover all the material.”

Much can be said about her dedication and focus. “When a classmate would call me and say ‘I can’t concentrate’ I say ‘kori! You don’t concentrate in the first paragraph. In the second, third you will. Don’t sit there and whine.’ I tell them off.”

Whenever they were assigned essays over the past year, Tsikkouri would open up her encyclopaedias to draw inspiration. “They would give me an essay to write in modern Greek and I’d open the encyclopaedias. He (the teacher) would tell me not to and focus on the text in the assignment but I would still open the encyclopaedia.”

She says all this with a smile. Indeed, her bookcases are adorned with books.

There shouldn’t be room for excuses if one wants to pursue their dreams, she says. “Age and everything, that’s an excuse.”

Tsikkouri herself is one to highlight that hope should never be lost. To students that didn’t make it this year, “it’s OK, next year. They can do it.”

Indeed, it is never too late.